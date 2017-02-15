Hang out where Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Stein did on a literary tour of Paris

Explore Ernest Hemingway’s Paris on a literary tour that goes “In Search of the Lost Generation,” the vibrant counterculture of students, artists, intellectuals and writers who migrated to the City of Light after World War I.
“The tour will be our own version of Hemingway's ‘A Moveable Feast,’ ” says tour leader Mark Anderson, who has been visiting Paris since 1972.
"We will go on the trail of Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Gertrude Stein, James Joyce and many others who made Paris of the 1920s the place to be.”
The itinerary includes museums, dinner at the Eiffel Tower and salons with expat U.S. authors who will compare the Paris of old with the Paris of today.
Dates: Sept. 14-20
Price: $3,370 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $500. Includes round-trip air fare from LAX, accommodations, some meals, transfers and guided sightseeing tours.
Info: Adventurhttp://www.adventurevacationsinc.come Vacations, (800) 600-5587 or (858) 459-1065
ALSO
Antelope Valley poppy blooms expected to be moderate, but 'surprise' wildflowers may save the day
Bob Hope, thanks for the memories. Name change to Hollywood Burbank Airport moves forward
You say it's your birthday? Take a free boat ride to Catalina Island
Round-trip airfare from LAX to Portland, Ore., on Delta is a bargain at $117 — and it lasts all year