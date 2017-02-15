Hang out where Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Stein did on a literary tour of Paris

Explore Ernest Hemingway’s Paris on a literary tour that goes “In Search of the Lost Generation,” the vibrant counterculture of students, artists, intellectuals and writers who migrated to the City of Light after World War I.

“The tour will be our own version of Hemingway's ‘A Moveable Feast,’ ” says tour leader Mark Anderson, who has been visiting Paris since 1972.

"We will go on the trail of Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Gertrude Stein, James Joyce and many others who made Paris of the 1920s the place to be.”

The itinerary includes museums, dinner at the Eiffel Tower and salons with expat U.S. authors who will compare the Paris of old with the Paris of today.

The tour will visit museums and sites like Sacré-Coeur in the city's Montmartre section. Penelope Vining The tour will visit museums and sites like Sacré-Coeur in the city's Montmartre section. The tour will visit museums and sites like Sacré-Coeur in the city's Montmartre section. (Penelope Vining)

Dates: Sept. 14-20

Price: $3,370 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $500. Includes round-trip air fare from LAX, accommodations, some meals, transfers and guided sightseeing tours.

Info: Adventurhttp://www.adventurevacationsinc.come Vacations, (800) 600-5587 or (858) 459-1065

