LAX expected to be nation's second busiest airport over Thanksgiving week, report says

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) will be the busiest airport in the nation during Thanksgiving week, followed by Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), according to a travel report released Wednesday.

More than 1.3 million passengers are expected to fly out of Atlanta, and more than 1.1 million travelers are expected to depart from LAX.

The busiest time of day at airports during the Thanksgiving travel period from Saturday to Nov. 26 is 8:40 a.m. in Atlanta and 9 a.m. at LAX (local times).

The rest of the busiest U.S. airports over Thanksgiving are:

3. O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Chicago

4. DFW Airport (DFW), Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

5. JFK International Airport (JFK), New York

6. Denver International Airport (DEN), Colorado

7. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

8. McCarran International Airport (LAS), Las Vegas

9. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT), North Carolina

10. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Arizona

Travel retailer Hopper and insurance company InsureMyTrip compiled the report and relied on data to project which airports would be seeing the most outbound traffic.

Last year about 2.3 million travelers passed through LAX over Thanksgiving, an increase of 8.4% over the prior year, according to media reports. The busiest day for 2016 was Nov. 18, the first day of the holiday traveling period that lasted 11 days.

