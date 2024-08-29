Labor Day weekend to be one of the busiest in travel history, closing out a record-breaking summer

Travelers are silhouetted by the Theme Building as they arrive and find transportation while kicking off Labor Day weekend travel at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

After a record-breaking summer for air travel, officials are expecting Labor Day weekend to close out summer with another exceptionally busy few days at U.S. airports.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen more than 17 million people across the nation — a passenger count about 8.5% above the total from this time last year — which would be the busiest Labor Day travel period on record, according to a news release from the agency. It classifies the period from Thursday through Wednesday as Labor Day travel.

Officials project that Friday will be the peak travel day at U.S. airports, when 2.86 million people are expected to be screened. That day is also when Los Angeles International Airport expects to see the largest number of travelers for the weekend.

Advertisement

Air travel hit a record peak July 7, when more than 3 million people went through TSA lines — the most ever in a single day, according to TSA officials. It tops the list of the 10 busiest days in airport travel history, all of which have all occurred since May 2024, the agency said.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer, and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

Travel on the roads is also expected to soar this weekend, with gas prices creeping up across California in advance of the surge in holiday road-trippers. According to the Auto Club of Southern California, the four most popular local destinations for people venturing out of the Los Angeles area will be San Diego, Anaheim, the Grand Canyon and the Central Coast.

Advertisement

For Americans who take to the air, Seattle is the top destination for Labor Day travel, according to AAA.

Airport officials encourage anyone planning to fly this holiday weekend to arrive early, make sure you have an acceptable ID — a state-issued photo ID or driver’s license (ideally a Real ID, which will be required by the TSA beginning in May) or a passport — and utilize any passenger supports or precheck services available. For those driving, experts recommend leaving early in the morning to avoid heavier traffic in the afternoons, especially Sunday and Monday.