On a travel budget? Five California places to visit that cost $10 or less

Where can you go for $10 or less if you’re on a road trip or just want a new travel experience? Here are five places in California with a cultural payoff — and the price is just right.

Learn the history of the L.A. Angels on an Angel Stadium tour. (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Tour the Big A

You could learn a thing or two on a guided hour and a half tour of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, such as that it's the country's fourth-oldest stadium still in operation (the others are Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium). You’ll see the visiting team’s locker room, the Angels’ dugout, the Gene Autry Suite and learn the history of the home of the L.A. Angels. Tour tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for children 14 and younger, seniors and military members. Kids under 4 are free. Info: Angel Stadium Ballpark Tours, 2000 Gene Autry Way, Anaheim; (714) 940-2045

Bring your yoga mat for a session at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral. (Grace Cathedral)

Yoga at the cathedral

Grace Cathedral opened in San Francisco in 1849. "The opening service saw mostly miners, and the collection was gold dust," its online history says. The modern-day cathedral welcomes people of all denominations or none at all to a variety of events including yoga classes starting at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening. Be inspired by the vaulted Gothic-style ceiling while doing poses in the aisle or at the altar. Suggested donation is $10 to $20. Yoga classes take a break for the holidays between Dec. 5 and the new year. Info: Yoga at Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., San Francisco; (415) 749-6300

Learn the history of sourdough bread at Boudin Bakery's flagship store in San Francisco. (Boudin Bakery)

The mother of all sourdough

Boudin Bakery in San Francisco has been churning out golden loaves of sourdough bread since founder Isidore Boudin first put "flour, water, salt and mother dough" together in 1849. Don't worry about learning anything on this docent tour on the second floor of the company's Fisherman's Wharf site; just breathe in and enjoy the smell of fresh baked bread — and free samples. Chat with bakers at a huge observation window in the kitchen outfitted with an intercom system. The 30-minute guided tour on the second-floor costs $5. If you're watching your pennies, be careful: There's also a bistro and gift shop on the site. Info: Boudin Bakery Museum Tour, 160 Jefferson St., San Francisco; (415) 928-8882

A portrait of Helena Modjeska at her former home, the Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens in Silverado. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Shakespeare in the O.C.

Helena Modjeska was a Shakespearean actress in her native Poland and in her adopted home in the U.S. Madame Modjeska, as she was known, and her husband moved to California, bought a ranch in eastern Orange County and had New York architect Stanford White redesign the house. She named the 21-acre estate on Santiago Creek Arden, for the forest in "As You Like It," and entertained guests from 1888 to 1905. The Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens became a National Historic Landmark in 1990. Docent-led tours last an hour and 45 minutes and cost $5. They’re offered 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and must be reserved in advance. Info: The Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens, 29042 Modjeska Canyon Road, Silverado; (949) 923-2230

Original prototype of an MV August 3-cylinder cycle is on display at the Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum. (Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum)

Rev it up in Solvang

Let's start with this: Unlike the rest of Solvang, there's nothing overtly Danish about the Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum. Rather, it showcases old and new racing bikes from Britain, Japan, Europe and the U.S. The collection belongs to Virgil Elings, a mechanical engineering-physics professor who founded the electronics company Digital Instruments. He also owns the building (a former outlet store) in which it is housed. It's open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and costs $10 (cash only). While you are there — this means you, fourth-graders — add a free visit to the historic Mission Santa Ines right around the corner. Info: Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum, 320 Alisal Road, Solvang; (805) 686-9522 or email info@motosolvang.com

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

ALSO

Readers share their best summer vacation photos

Lottery to open for hikers who want to trek all 67 miles of Santa Monica Mountain's Backbone Trail

Share your holiday survival travel tips with us and become a travel superhero