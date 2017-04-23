Does travel planning leave you scratching your head? Try Wheresgood.to

Here’s a website than can answer that age-old question, “Where’s a good place to go?”

Name: Wheresgood.to

What it does: It’s a no-frills online tool for getting travel inspiration. The front page has three simple settings: What months do you want to travel, how far away from home would you like to go, and are you looking for colder or warmer weather? Set your choices and click the play button. Recommendations are sent in the form of travel photos from Instagram. Click the arrows to cycle through photos of its destination suggestion.

What’s hot: No need to ask friends for travel suggestions when someone else’s travel photos will do just as well. The recommendations tap into the travels of Instagrammers (look for their handle in the top left corner of the photo). Make sure you allow the site to access your current location when the pop-up box asks. Not only will your destinations be more accurate, but when you click on the grid of boxes you’ll get more info on “Why,” more pics and general info on “When,” a calendar of temperatures; and “How,” which tells you how to get there from where you are.

What’s not: I had a problem with the setting for how far away from home you want to travel. It was based it on my current location (London), but I wanted to change it to my home location in Southern California. The good news is that a feature like this is on its to-do list. If beggars can be choosers, I’d also like an easy reset button so I can search again.

