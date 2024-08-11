How not to be a terrible tourist: What Europeans want travelers to know

Tourists take a selfie in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome. “A city is not only monuments and marbles; it is people,” says Giovanni Andrea Martini, a city official in Venice.

Travel can be exhilarating or awful, and like it or not, we all leave footprints. Of course, some tourists tread more heavily than others, leaving residents swearing, slack-jawed or just shaking their heads.

In this busy European travel season, here are some things tourism professionals and local people would like you to know, so you won’t be that tourist:

Buy locally made items

“Don’t just purchase cheap souvenirs,” said Lony Scharenborg, who manages a merchants’ association for Amsterdam’s Nine Little Streets, a picturesque shopping area in the canal district.



Read the companion piece: Why some residents of European hot spots want tourists to stay away



“Remember that the people who live here need their bakeries and their grocery stores. Pick up something from there.”

You’re a guest, so act like it

“A city is not only monuments and marbles; it is people,” said Giovanni Andrea Martini, a City Council member in Venice.

Advertisement

“Show respect and coexist.”

In another overburdened destination, Emma Martin of Spain’s Turisme de Barcelona also said a little consideration goes a long way. She urged visitors to think of themselves as “temporary but integral” citizens.

Amsterdam officials and residents encourage visitors to buy local products, take public transit and be curious about life in the city beyond its usual attractions. (Maximilian Mann / For The Times)

During big events, consider an alternative locale

In Paris this summer, plenty of locals fled the Olympics influx, while some travelers deferred their visits or found last-minute bargains.

Advertisement

Another example: Scotland’s historic capital of Edinburgh is even more jam-packed than usual during the Festival Fringe in August, but Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, points out that lesser-known parts of the country are “filled with hidden gems.” The moral: Whenever possible, get off the beaten track.

Think sustainability, especially with transportation

“Choose sustainable options if you can — come by train, use an electric vehicle, use public transport when in the city, use a bicycle,” said Charel van Dam, marketing director for the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions. “Stay longer in the same place — less movement is always better.”

In every big European city, and in many smaller ones, there are travel apps to help you avoid bottlenecks.

Advertisement

Be curious — and friendly

“I’m happy when people ask me about cheese — but very happy when they ask me about other things, about life here!” said Spyros Chalikias, 39, who works in a tourism-focused cheese shop in central Amsterdam.

Tourism has rebounded — some say too much — since the 2020 pandemic lockdown, when this London pub was advertising for customers. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

When you can see you’re part of the problem ...

“If you see that huge line at that TikTok place, think of the impact in a tiny street, and maybe take your business elsewhere,” said Scharenborg.

Try to help local causes

German tourist Manuela Pietsch, 52, from Heidelberg, attended a recital in Amsterdam’s Westerkerk, a 17th century church, with her voluntary donation earmarked to help with restoration of its historic Duyschot organ. “It makes me feel good to be part of this,” she said. “And it was a wonderful recital!”

In many European destinations, history is painful

“Yes, you can mention the war,” said Jan Katzmarczyk, who has been conducting walking tours in Berlin for 13 years, including of many notorious Nazi sites. He urges visitors to be direct in their queries, but not accusatory toward the current generation. “We’ll take the blame, but not the shame,” said Katzmarczyk, pointing out that virtually all of Germany’s wartime leaders are long dead.

No, it’s not like home

That’s why you’re traveling! So bear in mind: There won’t be air conditioning everywhere, especially in smaller and older European hotels. Carry small coins for public restrooms (although many will let you use a credit card for the tiny charge).

Advertisement

Many restaurants may expect you to order bottled water instead of providing a free glass of tap water. Ice may be hard to come by. Brush up on tipping etiquette, which varies from one European country to another — although tips are almost always less than is expected in the U.S.

Visitors tour Berlin’s Lustgarten park, the site of massive Nazi rallies under Hitler. One German guide says it’s fine to ask about World War II, but warns against faking an accent. (Markus Schreiber / Associated Press)

Adapt! As in: Bring a plug adapter to charge your devices

USB sockets are a relative rarity, especially in older accommodations, and chances are slim the hotel will have an adapter to lend you.

“I can’t tell you how often Americans ask,” said the receptionist at one moderately priced Paris hotel, who did not want her name used because her employer wouldn’t approve. “Sometimes I want to say, ‘Oh, yes — let me just go out back and pluck one off the tree where they grow.’”

Don’t take things out on service workers

They’re trying to do their jobs and help you. Try to work with them and find solutions for that canceled flight or overbooked hotel. Document what happened — save texts, emails and proof of payment. When it’s all over, write a calm note, and chances are pretty good that the airline or cruise line or tour operator will try to make it up to you.

Leave the obvious jokes alone

If a particular place name sounds hilarious to English speakers, you can bet local people are tired of having that pointed out by giggling visitors.

Advertisement

And don’t do pretend German accents, said Katzmarczyk — “It sounds mostly terrible.”