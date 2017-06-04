Storytrail takes you sightseeing through some of the world's great cities

Here’s a spunky video city guide that will take you sightseeing in New York, San Francisco, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles and Rome.

Name: Storytrail.co

What it does: Jason, your friendly host and urban explorer, recounts each city’s history by walking the viewer through points and places of interest.

What’s hot: The videos are short, informative and easily digested by an armchair traveler or someone who wants to visit curious corners, bars, architecture, colorful historic hotels, bookstores, street art and more. I like the site’s organization: Watch the video trailer for each city and learn what’s to come. A trail map at the bottom of each video outlines which stories are next on your visual meander through the city. This site is for you if you love history or are interested in the stories behind popular street murals in Venice Beach, painted caves in Rome or an 18th century New York tavern. It’s worth noting that there was no buffering or site crashing while I was watching the videos. That’s quite an achievement.

What’s not: It was difficult to scroll horizontally through the videos for a given place, such as San Francisco’s Chinatown. The trail map tells you which video is next, but clicking on it didn’t get me a video. How about making the trail link to videos?