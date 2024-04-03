9 breezy walks to explore L.A.’s most beautiful, ornate bridges

Quick: Name a few famous bridges in L.A.

If the first ones that come to mind are Jeff or Beau, you’re probably not alone. Unlike, say, San Francisco, New York or London, our city doesn’t have water-spanning structures that represent us on the world stage.

But make no mistake about it, L.A. is absolutely a bridge destination. There are more than 450 of them in our county, ranging from humble overpasses to architectural masterworks that soar high over rivers and channels. Of the latter category, former Mayor Eric Garcetti went so far as to gush to documentarians that the L.A. River’s arch bridges are some “of the most stunning architectural assets in this country.”

They aren’t just good for looking at (or driving over), either. If you’re like me, always searching for new places to get outside for fresh air and exercise, then L.A.’s arches also happen to make perfect centerpieces for a walk. Some of the bridges on this list are sizable strolls unto themselves, while others are connected to trails or walkways that make for a nice loop. Either way, they can help you get the daily steps that research recommends to keep us healthy and happy.

As a bonus health benefit, these walks are engaging for your brain, no matter your interests. For fans of L.A. history, bridges offer a link back to some of the city’s earliest inhabitants. For art and architecture buffs, plenty of graceful railings to ogle. For engineers, gravity-defying design to inspect. For pop culture connoisseurs, a chance to follow in the footsteps of Ryan Gosling, Charlie Chaplin and other stars who’ve filmed iconic moments atop the city’s arches. And all of us can benefit from learning about how our communities have grown and adapted to their natural environments, from the banks of the Arroyo Seco to the beaches of Venice.

Advertisement

The nine walks on this list are each designed to give you a pleasant stroll — some slightly longer and more challenging than others, as noted. I’ve opted for loops that offer the best balance of easy parking, enjoyable walking and photo-worthy views of these architectural wonders. Since many of L.A.’s coolest (and most historic) bridges are concentrated around the L.A. River, there are even a few walks that combine views or crossings of multiple structures.

Not sure which one to go on first? Don’t worry. You can cross that bridge when you come to it. (Sorry, I had to.)

Adam Markovitz is a writer and editor based in Los Angeles.