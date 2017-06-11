For travelers who like to explore on foot, Sidekix may be their new best friend

Skip the tourist bus and see the sights on foot with the help of this app.

Name: Sidekix

What it does: The app helps travelers find local points of interest, creates a walkable itinerary and navigates the route.

Cost: Free

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. In Google Play, requires Android 4.2 and up.

What’s hot: Sidekix puts travelers who like to explore on foot front and center. Craft your walking tour by adding locations by venue type such as a destination, place to eat or drink, shop, accommodations, emergency services and much more. You can receive recommendations based on what Sidekix thinks is trending, the shortest distance, etc. Are you interested in only cool coffee shops when you get to town? No problem. How about historical sites or pizza options? It has them.

What’s not: On my iPhone 6 Plus I just get a teaser of the images at the bottom of the page, not the entire photo. Don’t fret: Swipe up on the photo to get details about the destination or click “Let’s go” if you’re ready for walking directions.