Advertisement

Redone Waikiki hotel adopts a 'nature meets neon' vibe. Prices start at $179, but not for long

By Mary Forgione
Sep 12, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Redone Waikiki hotel adopts a 'nature meets neon' vibe. Prices start at $179, but not for long
DJ Neff designed what he calls "neon jungle" walls for the roof pool deck at the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki. (Adam Kane Macchia / Shoreline Hotel Waikiki)

The newly renovated Shoreline Hotel Waikiki with 135 rooms features splashy original art and murals, including works by California-based artist DJ Neff. For a limited time, travelers can sample the “nature meets neon” vibe for $179.

The deal: The boutique hotel at 342 Seaside Ave. in the shopping-beach area of Waikiki was reimagined by BHDM Design. Rooms usually go for $239 to $359 a night.

Advertisement
Rooms feature bright colors at the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki. The wall behind the bed has a helpful map of Hawaii.
Rooms feature bright colors at the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki. The wall behind the bed has a helpful map of Hawaii. (Adam Kane Macchia / Shoreline Hotel Waikiki)

When: Reserve by the end of September for travel through Dec. 23.

Tested: I found a room with one queen-sized bed and a balcony available Dec. 3 to 6 starting at $186 a night, excluding tax. You get free Wi-Fi with that, and this hotel doesn’t charge a resort fee. Book 30 days in advance (I tested the same dates), you pay $164 a night, plus tax.

Info: Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, (808) 931 2444

ALSO

Viking makes it official: Kids no longer welcome on cruises

After three months of quakes and spewing lava, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prepares to reopen

Las Vegas steakhouse turns 60, and turns back the clock with throwback menus

Advertisement
Advertisement