Redone Waikiki hotel adopts a 'nature meets neon' vibe. Prices start at $179, but not for long

The newly renovated Shoreline Hotel Waikiki with 135 rooms features splashy original art and murals, including works by California-based artist DJ Neff. For a limited time, travelers can sample the “nature meets neon” vibe for $179.
The deal: The boutique hotel at 342 Seaside Ave. in the shopping-beach area of Waikiki was reimagined by BHDM Design. Rooms usually go for $239 to $359 a night.
When: Reserve by the end of September for travel through Dec. 23.
Tested: I found a room with one queen-sized bed and a balcony available Dec. 3 to 6 starting at $186 a night, excluding tax. You get free Wi-Fi with that, and this hotel doesn’t charge a resort fee. Book 30 days in advance (I tested the same dates), you pay $164 a night, plus tax.
Info: Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, (808) 931 2444
ALSO