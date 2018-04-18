Advertisement

This Honolulu hotel-turned-resort has just four rooms per floor. Save 35% with introductory prices

By Mary Forgione
Apr 18, 2018 | 6:00 AM
This Honolulu hotel-turned-resort has just four rooms per floor. Save 35% with introductory prices
One of the open-air lounges at the Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower in Honolulu. (Aqua-Aston Hospitality)

The recently renovated Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower in Honolulu feature one- and two-bedroom hotel rooms. The resort's introductory offer discounts room prices 35%, starting at $459.

The deal: The Residences, within walking distance of Waikiki Beach, is the former Aston Waikiki Beach Tower at 2470 Kalakaua Ave. The property has been turned into one- and two-bedroom units, four to a floor, good for families or bachelorette getaways.

Advertisement

Prices usually start at $704 a night, excluding taxes and resort fees.

At the Residences, you'll find an open-air recreation deck on the fourth floor with a new fitness center, a sunset deck with fire pits and lounge seating, a jet spa, children's pool and an air-conditioned Aloha Lounge.
Some rooms at the Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower offer ocean views.
Some rooms at the Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower offer ocean views. (Aqua-Aston Hospitality)

When: The offer is good through May 31, subject to availability.

Tested: I checked availability online and found a one-bedroom for May 4 to 11 discounted to an average $476 a night, excluding tax and $25 daily resort fee.

The fee includes in-room DVDs and PlayStation 3, sodas and bottled water, plus use of robes and slippers.

Info: The Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower, (855) 776-1766

ALSO

Round trip to Mexico City for $198 on Aeromexico and Delta from LAX

America's first pop-up Pac-Man cafe opens in Honolulu. Hurry, it won't last long

Swimming with giant sharks is not as scary as it sounds

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Advertisement
Advertisement