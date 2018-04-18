This Honolulu hotel-turned-resort has just four rooms per floor. Save 35% with introductory prices

The recently renovated Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower in Honolulu feature one- and two-bedroom hotel rooms. The resort's introductory offer discounts room prices 35%, starting at $459.
The deal: The Residences, within walking distance of Waikiki Beach, is the former Aston Waikiki Beach Tower at 2470 Kalakaua Ave. The property has been turned into one- and two-bedroom units, four to a floor, good for families or bachelorette getaways.
Prices usually start at $704 a night, excluding taxes and resort fees.
At the Residences, you'll find an open-air recreation deck on the fourth floor with a new fitness center, a sunset deck with fire pits and lounge seating, a jet spa, children's pool and an air-conditioned Aloha Lounge.
When: The offer is good through May 31, subject to availability.
Tested: I checked availability online and found a one-bedroom for May 4 to 11 discounted to an average $476 a night, excluding tax and $25 daily resort fee.
The fee includes in-room DVDs and PlayStation 3, sodas and bottled water, plus use of robes and slippers.
Info: The Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower, (855) 776-1766
