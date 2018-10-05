Here's where you're likely to see the filming of 'Hawaii Five-0' and 'Magnum P.I.' in Hawaii

“Beyond the fact that it doesn't star Tom Selleck and that these are not the 1980s, there is nothing wrong with the reborn, lightly rebooted ‘Magnum P.I.,’ which… joins ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘S.W.A.T. and ‘MacGyver’ in the CBS House of Reborn, Rebooted Mysteries,” L.A. Times TV critic Robert Lloyd wrote in his assessment of the redo.