Advertisement
World & Nation

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island; no tsunami threat expected

Hawaii earthquake
Very strong shaking was felt in a remote part of Hawaii from an earthquake Friday.
(USGS)
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 
Share

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook a remote part of Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday.

No tsunami is expected, the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake, which occurred at 10:06 a.m. Hawaii time, produced “very strong” shaking near the epicenter, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. “Very strong” shaking can cause considerable damage in poorly built structures.

The town of Pahala, on the southern side of the Big Island, with a population of about 1,900, is about a mile from the epicenter and also experienced “very strong” shaking.

Advertisement

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park visitors center received “light” shaking.

More to Read

World & NationCaliforniaEarthquakes
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement