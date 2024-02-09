Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island; no tsunami threat expected

Very strong shaking was felt in a remote part of Hawaii from an earthquake Friday.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook a remote part of Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday.

No tsunami is expected, the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake, which occurred at 10:06 a.m. Hawaii time, produced “very strong” shaking near the epicenter, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. “Very strong” shaking can cause considerable damage in poorly built structures.

The town of Pahala, on the southern side of the Big Island, with a population of about 1,900, is about a mile from the epicenter and also experienced “very strong” shaking.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park visitors center received “light” shaking.

