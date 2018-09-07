Aloha spirit soars during free monthlong Aloha Festivals in Honolulu

-- Floral Parade, 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29. In its 72nd year, the parade glides along a 3.5-mile route from Ala Moana Park to Kapiolani Park, through the heart of Waikiki, full of color, fragrance and tradition. Floats covered in flowers make their way through the streets, along with men and women on horseback representing various islands of Hawaii. The parade also provides a chance for viewers to see the Aloha Festivals Royal Court, crowned during a Sept. 1 ceremony. The procession will reflect the festivals’ 2018 theme: “We Are of the Sea.”