Newly renovated bargain hotel on Kauai offers beachfront rooms for $199

By
May 11, 2018 | 6:30 AM
Rooms with lanais just steps from the ocean are the big lure at the ISO, a revamped and rebranded hotel on Kauai's eastern shore with tempting prices. (Castle Resorts & Hotels)

A renovated and renamed beachfront hotel on Kauai favors a basic over luxury vibe. That means prices for less than $200 a night for rooms that have lanais and great ocean views.

The ISO, formerly the Castle Mokihana, began greeting guests at the end of April following a $5-million face-lift to the lobby, grounds and all 79 rooms.

The hotel boasts a seaside location, but not seclusion. It's located just off Kuhio Highway in the bustling town of Kapaa. It sits on Kauai's eastern shore, away from the island's more popular resorts are along the south shore.

Rooms at the ISO are basic, but with bright, contemporary furnishings — and killer views of the Pacific Ocean.
Rooms at the ISO are basic, but with bright, contemporary furnishings — and killer views of the Pacific Ocean. (Castle Resorts & Hotels)

All rooms offer ocean views. It's the "only property on Kauai's east shore that literally sits on the ocean's edge without any form of separation," a news release said.

The name, the ISO, is an acronym for island, sky and ocean.

Rooms on a number of nights in June and July start at $199, climbing to $295 for one-bedroom units. They are furnished in what is described as "rustic, contemporary" decor.

The modest, $10 a night resort fee includes various fitness options, including the use of bicycles, plus parking and WiFi.

A tip: Don't rely on the hotel's rate calendar when you're shopping for rates. Prices listed there are significantly less than those that pop up once specific dates are entered.

Half and full racks of lamb are on the menu at the Bull Shed Restaurant, located adjacent to the ISO hotel in Kapaa.
Half and full racks of lamb are on the menu at the Bull Shed Restaurant, located adjacent to the ISO hotel in Kapaa. (Castle Resorts & Hotels)

Another plus to this lower-cost option is that one of Kauai's most popular restaurants, the Bull Shed, sits on the same oceanfront property. The dinner entrees include garlic tenderloin ($36), half-rack of lamb ($35) and lobster tail ($39).

Or you can try one of these 20 places to eat for less than $20.

Info: The ISO, ​(808) 822-3971

ALSO

