Newly renovated bargain hotel on Kauai offers beachfront rooms for $199

A renovated and renamed beachfront hotel on Kauai favors a basic over luxury vibe. That means prices for less than $200 a night for rooms that have lanais and great ocean views.
The ISO, formerly the Castle Mokihana, began greeting guests at the end of April following a $5-million face-lift to the lobby, grounds and all 79 rooms.
The hotel boasts a seaside location, but not seclusion. It's located just off Kuhio Highway in the bustling town of Kapaa. It sits on Kauai's eastern shore, away from the island's more popular resorts are along the south shore.
All rooms offer ocean views. It's the "only property on Kauai's east shore that literally sits on the ocean's edge without any form of separation," a news release said.
The name, the ISO, is an acronym for island, sky and ocean.
Rooms on a number of nights in June and July start at $199, climbing to $295 for one-bedroom units. They are furnished in what is described as "rustic, contemporary" decor.
The modest, $10 a night resort fee includes various fitness options, including the use of bicycles, plus parking and WiFi.
A tip: Don't rely on the hotel's rate calendar when you're shopping for rates. Prices listed there are significantly less than those that pop up once specific dates are entered.
Another plus to this lower-cost option is that one of Kauai's most popular restaurants, the Bull Shed, sits on the same oceanfront property. The dinner entrees include garlic tenderloin ($36), half-rack of lamb ($35) and lobster tail ($39).
Info: The ISO, (808) 822-3971
