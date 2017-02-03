TRAVEL
Fly round trip to Toronto from LAX for most of the year for $359 on American or WestJet

Wow, Canada: Toronto is on sale round trip from LAX for $359, including taxes and fees, on American and WestJet.

The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Tuesday and Wednesdays through Dec. 13. You must buy your ticket by Feb. 28.

Info: American, (800) 433-7300,  www.aa.com; WestJet, (888) 937-8538, www.westjet.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

