TRAVEL
California Bucket List: Strange vibrations near Joshua Tree, monarch butterflies, startling urban archaeology and a new adventure each day
TRAVEL

Round-trip airfare from LAX to Portland, Ore., on Delta is a bargain at $117 — and it lasts all year

This is the gift that keeps on giving all year: Delta is offering a round-trip fare from LAX to Portland, Ore., for $117, including all taxes and fees.

The fare, subject to availability is good through December. You must buy your ticket at least seven days in advance, and holiday blackout periods apply.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

ALSO:

Mid-March may be the sweet spot for spectacular wildflowers in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Three ways to see the Great Wall of China, two much greater than the other

Fly round trip from Toronto to LAX for $359 on American or WestJet

 

 

 

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°