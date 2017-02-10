Round-trip airfare from LAX to Portland, Ore., on Delta is a bargain at $117 — and it lasts all year

This is the gift that keeps on giving all year: Delta is offering a round-trip fare from LAX to Portland, Ore., for $117, including all taxes and fees.
The fare, subject to availability is good through December. You must buy your ticket at least seven days in advance, and holiday blackout periods apply.
Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
