California Bucket List: Strange vibrations near Joshua Tree, monarch butterflies, startling urban archaeology and a new adventure each day
Just another day in paradise with this $993 round-trip fare from LAX to French Polynesia on Air Tahiti Nui

You can spend part of the spring and a bit of summer in Tahiti, thanks to a $993 round-trip airfare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui.

The fare, subject to availability, is for departures April 1-June 22 and for return by June 27. You may not stay more than 15 nights, and you must buy your ticket by Feb. 27.

Info: Air Tahiti Nui, (877) 824-4846 www.airtahitinui.com/us-en

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

