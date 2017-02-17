Just another day in paradise with this $993 round-trip fare from LAX to French Polynesia on Air Tahiti Nui

You can spend part of the spring and a bit of summer in Tahiti, thanks to a $993 round-trip airfare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui.
The fare, subject to availability, is for departures April 1-June 22 and for return by June 27. You may not stay more than 15 nights, and you must buy your ticket by Feb. 27.
Info: Air Tahiti Nui, (877) 824-4846 www.airtahitinui.com/us-en
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
ALSO:
Overwater bungalows around the globe put your cares and woes at bay
A weekend escape to Carefree, Ariz., is just that
Three ways to see the Great Walls of China, two much greater than the other
travel@latimes.com
@latimestravel