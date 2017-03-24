The magic of Orlando, Fla., awaits you with this $237 fare on Delta and United from LAX

You can visit your favorite northern Florida theme park, thanks to a $237 round-trip fare to Orlando, Fla., from LAX on Delta and United.
The fare, which includes all taxes and fees and is subject to availability, is for travel Aug. 15-Nov. 3.
Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com; United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
