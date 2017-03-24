TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Size up classic cars, tour historic Union Station and collect OMG reactions at colorful Venice Beach
TRAVEL

The magic of Orlando, Fla., awaits you with this $237 fare on Delta and United from LAX

You can visit your favorite northern Florida theme park, thanks to a $237 round-trip fare to Orlando, Fla., from LAX on Delta and United.

The fare, which includes all taxes and fees and is subject to availability, is for travel Aug. 15-Nov. 3.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com; United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

ALSO:

Ojai goes a little crazy when Pixie tangerines arrive. Ready for a Pixie scrub or a Pixie margarita?

6 things you need to know about the new electronics carry-on ban

The best places to see this summer’s Great American Total Solar Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
55°