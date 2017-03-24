The magic of Orlando, Fla., awaits you with this $237 fare on Delta and United from LAX

You can visit your favorite northern Florida theme park, thanks to a $237 round-trip fare to Orlando, Fla., from LAX on Delta and United.

The fare, which includes all taxes and fees and is subject to availability, is for travel Aug. 15-Nov. 3.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com; United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

ALSO:

Ojai goes a little crazy when Pixie tangerines arrive. Ready for a Pixie scrub or a Pixie margarita?

6 things you need to know about the new electronics carry-on ban

The best places to see this summer’s Great American Total Solar Eclipse

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel