TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
TRAVEL

London fares drop to less than $600 round trip from LAX on several major airlines

Fare wars have broken out to a favorite destination: American, British Airways, Delta, United and Virgin Atlantic are offering a $598 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to London for travel through May 10.

Like all fares, this one is subject to availability. You must stay at least seven days and you must buy your ticket at least 50 days in advance.

That means if you bought it today, the earliest you could go is Sept. 16, which isn’t the height of the season but close enough.

Holiday blackouts apply.

Info: American, (800) 433-7300; British Airways, (800) 247-9297; Delta, (800) 221-1212; United, (800) 864-8331; Virgin Atlantic, (800) 862-8621.

Source: Airfarewatchdog

ALSO

New thrill rides for Independence of the Seas include a trampoline park

A weekend escape to Colorado’s Black Canyon of the Gunnison

Looking for an idyllic vacation? A free Times Travel Talks event on Sunday divulges the secrets to taking great trips

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
67°