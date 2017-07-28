London fares drop to less than $600 round trip from LAX on several major airlines

Fare wars have broken out to a favorite destination: American, British Airways, Delta, United and Virgin Atlantic are offering a $598 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to London for travel through May 10.
Like all fares, this one is subject to availability. You must stay at least seven days and you must buy your ticket at least 50 days in advance.
That means if you bought it today, the earliest you could go is Sept. 16, which isn’t the height of the season but close enough.
Holiday blackouts apply.
Info: American, (800) 433-7300; British Airways, (800) 247-9297; Delta, (800) 221-1212; United, (800) 864-8331; Virgin Atlantic, (800) 862-8621.
Source: Airfarewatchdog
