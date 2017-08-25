From LAX, round trip to Beijing for $436 on China Southern

It’s cheaper to fly to Beijing than it is to go to Honolulu with this fare deal on China Southern. The $436 LAX-Beijing fare includes all taxes and fees.
It is subject to availability and is for departures Sept. 1-Dec. 6. You must stay at least five days. Holiday blackouts may apply.
Info: China Southern, (888) 338-8988
Source: Airfarewatchdog
