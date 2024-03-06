Letters to the Editor: $400 for the Brightline train to Las Vegas? We’d rather drive

A Florida Brightline train travels from Orlando to Miami last month. The company plans high-speed rail service between Las Vegas and Southern California.

To the editor: Let me get this straight — Brightline founder Wes Edens says his company will have to charge $400 for a round-trip ticket between Rancho Cucamonga and Las Vegas? Who in their right mind would pay that amount when flying or driving, in most cases, costs much less?

Yes, the train seems to be more relaxing than flying and easier than driving, but a one-way fare of $80 seems to make much more sense.

If the company doesn’t think it can make money at that price, it should just stop now and give any federal money for the project back so it can be used for something else.

Dana Bingham, Apple Valley

..

To the editor: Amtrak had rail service from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The long-distance Desert Wind route ran from Los Angeles Union Station to Salt Lake City, where it connected to the Chicago-bound California Zephyr. The train stopped right at the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

Perhaps it would cost less money to add a dedicated passenger rail along this route and reinstate the Desert Wind. The train would not be as fast, but the scenery would be just as enjoyable.

And the gamblers would have more time to count their winnings — or lament their losses.

Tim Cagney, Beverly Hills