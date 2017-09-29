Round-trip airfare from LAX to Fairbanks is a cool $296 on Delta

You can fly round-trip to Fairbanks from LAX for a cool $296, including all taxes and fees, on Delta through May 15.
The fare is subject to availability but has no minimum stay. You must buy your ticket by Oct. 12 and at least 14 days in advance of your hoped-for departure date. Holiday blackouts apply.
Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212
Source: Airfarewatchdog
