TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Fine dining in Yosemite, the world's safest beach and artsy Idyllwild
TRAVEL

Head to Thailand's capital for $571 round trip from LAX on United and ANA

Round-trip airfare to Bangkok, Thailand, has again fallen into the sub-$600 range, with a $571 ticket on United and ANA from LAX.

The fare, subject to availability, is for departures Mondays-Thursdays between Aug. 21 and Dec. 6, 2017. You may not stay more than 12 months.

Info: ANA, (800) 235-9262, www.fly-ana.com; United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

If you’re thinking like Trump, these 10 parks and monuments might be highly overrated

Your drive to Yosemite just got easier. Storm-damaged road to Yosemite Valley set to reopen

For Arbor Day, 6 trees worth hugging and where to find them including … Clifton’s?

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
70°