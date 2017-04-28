Head to Thailand's capital for $571 round trip from LAX on United and ANA

Round-trip airfare to Bangkok, Thailand, has again fallen into the sub-$600 range, with a $571 ticket on United and ANA from LAX.

The fare, subject to availability, is for departures Mondays-Thursdays between Aug. 21 and Dec. 6, 2017. You may not stay more than 12 months.

Info: ANA, (800) 235-9262, www.fly-ana.com; United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

