Round-trip fare from LAX to Chengdu, China, home of the giant panda, for $474 on Hainan

More low fares to Asia: LAX to Chengdu, China, for $474 round trip on Hainan Airlines.
The fare, subject to availability, is for departures Mondays-Thursday through April 24 and returns Wednesdays-Sundays. You must stay at least three nights but not more than three months.
Info: Hainan Airlines, (888) 688-8813, www.hainanairlines.com.
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
