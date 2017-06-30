Montreal is beautiful and a bargain with this $350 round-trip fare from LAX on Delta

Wichan Yingyongsomsawas / Getty Images

Downtown Montreal offers history and charm, and with the strength of the U.S. dollar and a $350 round-trip airfare, it's also a bargain.

Downtown Montreal offers history and charm, and with the strength of the U.S. dollar and a $350 round-trip airfare, it's also a bargain. (Wichan Yingyongsomsawas / Getty Images)