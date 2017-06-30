TRAVEL
Montreal is beautiful and a bargain with this $350 round-trip fare from LAX on Delta

Montreal has a lot of things going for it — moderate temperatures in late summer, a strong U.S. dollar that buys more in Canada and now, this $350 round-trip fare from LAX on Delta.

The fare to Montreal, subject to availability, is for travel from Sept. 11 through Dec. 13. There is no minimum stay.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

