Montreal is beautiful and a bargain with this $350 round-trip fare from LAX on Delta

Montreal has a lot of things going for it — moderate temperatures in late summer, a strong U.S. dollar that buys more in Canada and now, this $350 round-trip fare from LAX on Delta.
The fare to Montreal, subject to availability, is for travel from Sept. 11 through Dec. 13. There is no minimum stay.
Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
