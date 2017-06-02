TRAVEL
Air Canada is flying round trip from LAX to Nagoya, Japan, for $476

Nagoya, a city of about 2.5 million just 90 miles from Kyoto, is on sale on Air Canada for $476, including all taxes and fees but subject to availability.

The fare is for travel Sundays through Thursdays between Aug. 30 and Oct. 25.

Info: Air Canada, (888) 247-2262, www.aircanada.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

