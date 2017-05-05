Round trip to New Orleans from LAX for $245 on Delta

You can save some money with this airfare deal to New Orleans if you act quickly. Delta is offering a $245 round-trip fare from LAX, including all taxes and fees.
The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between Aug. 22 and Nov. 1. There is no minimum stay, but you must buy your ticket by Thursday, May 11.
Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
