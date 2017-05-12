$567 round trip from LAX to Ho Chi Minh City on China Airlines

You can fly round trip from LAX to Ho Chi Minh City on China Airlines for $567, including all taxes and fees but subject to availability.
The fare is for departures Mondays through Thursdays between Aug. 22 and Nov. 30 and after Jan. 8. There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay more than three months.
Info: China Airlines, (800) 227-5118, www.china-airlines.com/us/en
Source: Airfarewwatchdog.com
ALSO:
Flier beware: 5 things to know before you head to LAX this weekend (and Monday and Tuesday too)
Giggle at parody songs and massive hats of Beach Blanket Babylon, S.F’s longest-running revue
Yosemite’s Glacier Point Road is set to open, but expect snowy, not spring, conditions
travel@latimes.com
@latimestravel