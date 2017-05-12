TRAVEL
$567 round trip from LAX to Ho Chi Minh City on China Airlines

You can fly round trip from LAX to Ho Chi Minh City on China Airlines for $567, including all taxes and fees but subject to availability.

The fare is for departures Mondays through Thursdays between Aug. 22 and Nov. 30 and after Jan. 8. There is no minimum stay, but you may not stay more than three months.

Info: China Airlines, (800) 227-5118, www.china-airlines.com/us/en

Source: Airfarewwatchdog.com

