Airfares for the week of July 2: Some SoCal to Honolulu prices rise

Airfares this week held fairly steady.

The biggest increase was Honolulu. The LAX fare remained the same, but the costs for our smaller airports increased, all the way to $991 for Burbank and Ontario, almost as much as the lowest-priced ticket to London.

The good news: Airfares to some of Southern Californians’ favorite spots remain low. You can grab a flight to Las Vegas for $88 from LAX or a flight to San Francisco for $104.

Heck, even the flights to Seattle are sub-$200 from LAX, if you feel the need to cool off.

