LAX to Cairns, Australia, for $1,167 on Qantas

Chris Erskine
By
Apr 27, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Cairns boasts palm trees and access to the Great Barrier Reef. (Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

Many airfare deals to Australia are to Sydney or Melbourne, but Qantas is offering some deals to smaller cities, in this case Cairns, a popular tropical destination and departure point for the Great Barrier Reef.

The round-trip, nonstop fare is $1,167, and that price includes taxes. But it is available only until Monday.

The special is for travel in three periods: May 4-June 8; July 24-Sept. 14; Oct. 20-Nov. 30.

Restrictions apply and the fares are subject to availability.

Info: www.qantas.com, (800) 227-4500

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

