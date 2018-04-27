LAX to Cairns, Australia, for $1,167 on Qantas

Many airfare deals to Australia are to Sydney or Melbourne, but Qantas is offering some deals to smaller cities, in this case Cairns, a popular tropical destination and departure point for the Great Barrier Reef.
The round-trip, nonstop fare is $1,167, and that price includes taxes. But it is available only until Monday.
The special is for travel in three periods: May 4-June 8; July 24-Sept. 14; Oct. 20-Nov. 30.
Restrictions apply and the fares are subject to availability.
Info: www.qantas.com, (800) 227-4500
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com