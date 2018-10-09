As another hurricane targets north Florida, here's what you need to know about rebooking flights

Travel plans in the Southeast U.S. were under siege again this week, as Hurricane Michael — the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season — set its sights on the Florida panhandle. Midweek flights in the region, including at the nation’s busiest airport, Atlanta, were expected to be affected by the storm.
Airlines and travel agents were rushing Monday to assure affected customers that fees for flight changes would be waived and refunds offered in many cases.
Landfall for northwest Florida was predicted for late Wednesday. Disney World, in central Florida, was well south of the storm’s projected path.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines warned customers that flights in Florida and Alabama could be disrupted, and specifically mentioned travel into and out of Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee, Fla., as well as Mobile, Ala.
Delta said passengers with flights booked to, from or through those airports on Tuesday or Wednesday can change their itineraries without the usual change fees.
Restrictions may apply. Delta info on storm.
Southwest Air says flights to and from Cancun and Havana could be diverted or canceled this week, and also was concerned about flights to and from New Orleans, Panama City and Pensacola.
The airlines said Monday that passengers can rebook without charge in the original class of service.
United announced Monday that change fees would be waived for those scheduled to travel Wednesday and Thursday to the following cities in Florida: Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee. In South Carolina the policy applies to Charleston and Columbia. Other cities include Mobile, Ala., Atlanta and Savannah, Ga.
Rescheduled travel must be completed within one year from the date when the ticket was issued.
American Airlines passengers can track the storm, and potential rebookings, at www.aa.com/travelalerts. The storm arrives just after American announced that it would no longer rebook passengers on competing airlines if they weren’t AA frequent-flyer members. Special circumstances, such as hurricanes, may still be considered.
On Sunday, the storm formed off the western tip of Cuba, and was expected to veer through the Gulf of Mexico and into the panhandle before crossing Florida and heading up the East Coast.