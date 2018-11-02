Seven-day Alaska journey: More adventure, less ship

The small-ship cruise line Alaskan Dream Cruises is offering a new seven-night itinerary, the Last Frontier Adventure, designed for active passengers who want to spend most of their time exploring wilderness areas.
The cruise line, which is Alaska Native-owned, has developed an off-the-beaten-track itinerary that features hiking on rainforest trails, and kayaking amid icebergs and calving glaciers.
The ship will sail between Sitka and Juneau, spending most of its time in remote locations, including Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. Highlights include visiting Petroglyph Beach in Wrangell and the company’s Orca Point Lodge.
Dates: May 31, June 7, June 29, July 13, Aug. 3 and Aug. 30
Price: From $3,795 per person, double occupancy. Includes onboard accommodations, meals, shore excursions and airport transfers.
Info: Alaskan Dream Cruises, (855) 747-8100
