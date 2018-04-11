Botswana reserves and wildlife are stars of Living Desert Zoo's safari

Experience three safari lodges in Botswana on a seven-night excursion offered by the Palm Desert-based Living Desert Zoo & Gardens.
President and Chief Executive Allen Monroe leads the trip that starts with two nights at Camp Moremi in the Moremi Game Reserve, which offers a choice of game drives or motorboat excursions.
The next two nights are spent at Camp Okavango in the Okavango Delta, where activities include exploring by canoe or motorboat and tracking game species on nature walks.
The last two nights are spent at the Chobe Game Lodge in Chobe National Park, which has Africa's largest concentration of elephants as well as lions, hippos and antelope.
The tour departs from and returns to Johannesburg, South Africa.
Dates: Oct. 21-30
Price: $6,150 per person, double occupancy, if booked by May 31. $3,075 single supplement. Includes accommodations, most meals, activities and air transfers between lodges. Optional post-trip extension to Victoria Falls, $995. International airfare and airfare to Maun, Botswana, not included.
Info: Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, (760) 346-5694
