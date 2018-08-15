Good news for traveling moms: Burbank airport is opening new nursing stations

Moms who are traveling with infants will find a new private nursing station at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in Burbank. A second one is slated to open in September, an airport news release said.
It’s the first time the airport, formerly known as Bob Hope Airport, has installed freestanding units that provide privacy for mothers to nurse and pump breast milk while waiting for their flights.
Mamava, a Vermont-based company, produced the units that come equipped with outlets and USB ports to plug in pumps and charging devices. The new nursing station in Terminal A is located across from Gate A4; the one planned for Terminal B will be placed across from Gate B4.
Mamava provides a free app (for both IOS and Android devices) that moms can use to unlock and access the unit.
By the way, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) provides nursing stations at fixed locations in all terminals (click here to find specific locations).
