What's up for the weekend? Cats, dogs, pandas and hogs, among other things

Community artists, big cats, wolves, pandas, hogs, horses and costumed dogs are all part of the coming weekend’s festivities.

Twentynine Palms

Visit days of yore at the 81st Pioneer Days, where you can watch a parade, enter a Mad Hatter contest and savor a pancake breakfast or move to the current century with a skateboarding competition, Lego design challenge and tattoo contest. Let your own critter be a star in the pet parade.

When: Oct. 19-22

Cost, info: Free but some events have fees. Family-friendly. No dogs other than at pet parade. (760) 367-3445

Westchester

Honor Mother Earth at the fifth Green Earth Film Festival. Movies and panels focus on animals, water and urban environments with the nonprofit Bay Foundation, Heal the Bay and Voice for the Animals benefiting from the festival. Films include “The Cat That Changed America,” “Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest” and “Pandas in the Mist.”

When: Oct. 20-22

Cost, info: $10; Loyola Marymount University students free with I.D. Some films contain mature content. No dogs. (310) 452-2842.

Buena Park

Go back a few decades at the 61st annual Silverado Days with a world amateur arm-wrestling championship, a hog-calling contest and a professional horseshoe-throwing contest. More than 20 rides, with a special slower section for kids, or wander through 90 arts and crafts booths. Don’t miss the Mutt Show with contests for best costume, best trick, best tail-wager and owner look-alike.

When: Oct. 20-22

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (714) 826-5793.

Ventura

All dogs that enter get a treat at the fifth annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, while owners receive gift certificates if their dogs win a contest for spookiest, cutest/prettiest and more or best in show. Relax at pet-friendly cafes or take your dog on a boat ride.

When: Oct. 21

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 477-0470

Los Angeles

The eighth annual Festival for All Skid Row Artists showcases painters, sculptors, writers, poets, musicians, singers, hair artists and other creative locals. Workshops for creative writing, painting, meditation and yoga are available, and Larry the Reader will read stories and perform magic for kids.

When: Oct. 21 and 22

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Well-behaved dogs on leash only. (213) 413-1077

Borrego Springs

The 52nd celebration of Borrego Days includes a parade with floats, marching bands, equestrian troupes and new and vintage cars. The stage hosts live entertainment, and 75 vendors show their wares. At the Kids’ Carnival, children can zoom down big slides, scamper up a climbing wall and play carnival games.

When: Oct. 21 and 22

Cost, info: Free, but tickets to Kids’ Carnival from $25. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (619) 233-5008

Note: Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com.

