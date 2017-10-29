It's all about the Street in Palm Desert and art and nature in Laguna week in the Nov. 3-5 calendar

From weeds to weed, history to hip-hop, and art to science, you have choices for the weekend of Nov. 3-5.

Palm Desert

Hit the street — or the rooftop of a massive parking garage — at the third annual Street, a music, art, fashion and food-truck festival with two stages where live bands and DJs play reggae, hip-hop and ska.

Watch acrobatic skateboarding and mural painting, play basketball on a full-size court and tag a wall (legally).

When: Nov. 3

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (760) 346-2121

L.A.’s Cypress Park

Here’s a chance to learn about the L.A. River’s native plants and animals while helping restore the habitat. You’ll pull invasive weeds, and get some exercise too. The California State Parks Foundation provides tools, training and lunch.

Later, stroll on a nature-walk loop trail, practice tennis, play on playgrounds, run on a soccer field or bike along flat, easy paths along the river.

When: Nov. 4

Cost, info: Free, but registration is required. Age 8 and older. No dogs. (415) 262-4400

L.A.’s Chinatown

As a celebration of creativity, collaboration and community, Dopium spotlights artists, designers, makers and entrepreneurs in L.A.’s evolving Chinatown neighborhood. Sculptures, photographs, paintings, videos, light shows, music and food should arouse sight, sound and taste sensations — “like dopamine through the brain and opium through the vein,” its website says.

When: Nov. 4

Cost, info: Free, but registration requested. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (323) 342-0007

Twentynine Palms

The Weed Show — it’s not what you think — exhibits imaginative and arty displays created from native plants and objects found in the desert. (Although jokingly called “weeds” here, the desert plants are important to local Native American tribes.)

Awards will be given in categories such as “Ma Penn’s — composition using an item related to cooking” and “Starlight — Rollerink composition using an item related to desert entertainment.”

When: Nov. 4 and 5

Cost, info: Free. Children OK. Only service dogs permitted. (760) 367-2366

Laguna Beach

As part of the fifth annual Art & Nature Festival (Nov. 2-5) at the Laguna Art Museum, the Art & Nature Family Festival (Nov. 5 only) combines art and science for kids. While teaching children about local marine animals, the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition will lead children in creating an artistic octopus. The Laguna Ocean Foundation will help children make “tidepool-fish bracelets” using recycled items to emphasize coastal environmental stewardship.

When: Nov. 5

Cost, info: Free. Family event. Only service animals permitted. (949) 494-8971, Laguna Family Fest

San Diego

Go back in time to the 1880s at the 17th annual Fall Back Festival and Children's Historical Street Faire in the Gaslamp Quarter. The focus is on discovering that history can be fun so kids can ride ponies, pan for gold, churn butter, and pet animals in a petting zoo.

Visitors can watch blacksmiths at work and learn from local Native American tribe members who make traditional tools and clothing from natural materials.

When: Nov. 5

Cost, info: Free, but fees for some activities. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (619) 233-5008

To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com.

