Watch a Frida y Diego opera, join a pipe-making ceramics class and more ways to spend your weekend

There’s nothing like the rain to really help us sink fully into fall. But don’t let that sour your weekend. Throw on a comfy sweater, prepare some chocolate con pan and whip out your calendar because we’ve got some ideas for the books. The L.A. Opera reimagines the love story between Mexico’s most iconic artists onstage in “El Último Sueño de Frida & Diego.” Get your shop on at some of the many marketplaces popping up around town, including Nativo’s Black Love Brown Pride soiree and Placita Olvera’s monthly Latinx pop-up. If it’s music and food you crave, Los Abandoned return with a new single after a 12-year hiatus, or take in the vibes at the Caribbean-centered Capicúa party.

LIVE MUSIC

Los Abandoned Reunion Concert: Bilingual alt-rock band Los Abandoned return after a 12-year hiatus to perform their new single “Favorite Band,” whose release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their hit jam “Van Nuys (Es Very Nice)” is an ode to the most populous central San Fernando Valley neighborhood where lead singer Pilar Díaz grew up. The band — consisting of Chilean-born valley girl Díaz a.k.a. Lady P, guitar virtuoso and Culver City native Dave Green a.k.a. Don Verde, Mexico City-born bassist Moises Baqueiro a.k.a. Vira Lata and Pomona-raised drummer Tony Reyes a.k.a. Dulce — recently told radio producer and personality Nic Harcourt the inspiration behind the song: to fulfill a fan’s dream of their favorite band reuniting. Mexican psychedelic punk band Bastidas!, psychedelic Latin exotica pop band Hidden Gems and DJ Santi help make dreams come true.

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Where: La Santa, 220 E. 3rd St., Santa Ana

Admission: Tickets start at $15

Songwriters and co-founders of Los Abandoned Don Verde, left, and Lady P. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Caribbean-Themed Party Capicúa: In the summer of 2021, South L.A.-raised Puerto Rican and Dominican American chef Victor Ramos and his cousin Massiel Muñoz threw a party in a park with music, dominoes and his drool-worthy dishes that won over Cardi B. The event was so popular, it moved to a bar and was named Capicúa, a term used to signal a win when playing dominoes in the Dominican Republic. The party continues to represent L.A.’s thriving caribeño culture with reggaeton, dembow, merengue and salsa sounds provided by DJ, model and art curator Giselle Peppers, DJ Argenis and special guest DJ, dancer and choreographer Love Baila. Domino tournaments are on tap and Ramos’ fare (sancocho is on the menu) is enough to drag out even the biggest homebody.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: High Tide, 605 E. 4th St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $10 at the door; 21+

ART & CULTURE

“El Último Sueño de Frida & Diego”: L.A. Opera’s latest production is set three years after the death of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and follows fellow artist and ex-lover Diego Rivera as he desperately tries to invoke her spirit on Día de Muertos. The musical by Grammy Award-winning composer Gabriela Lena Frank and Cuban Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz is a dreamy magic-realist masterpiece sung in Spanish with subtitles in both English and Spanish. A talented cast and creative team, visually stunning set and folkloric score executed by resident conductor Lina González-Granados invoke the supernatural spirit of one of the most pivotal romances of all time.

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $16

Southern California Poetry Festival: Venice’s longtime literary arts center Beyond Baroque hosts this annual event highlighting a diverse mix of voices in the Southern California poetry scene. A potpourri of poets and enthusiasts gather at the free fest featuring writer Luis J. Rodriguez, former poet laureate of L.A.; Undocupoets founder Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, who helped eliminate citizenship requirements for poetry prizes in the U.S.; folks behind Latinx literature and art magazine Huizache; and queer and trans poets féi hernandez and Jennifer Espinoza. Bilingual readings by Alexa Vasquez, Sól Casique, Francisco Aviles Pino and Sonia Guiñansaca, plus Riverside Inlandia Institute’s Alexandra Martinez and Angelica Maria Barraza Tran, represent.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

Admission: Free

At the Heart of It: The LGBTQ+ community is represented as part of Self Help Graphics & Art’s 50th-anniversary programming popping up all over town while its physical space gets a makeover. Prints and original artworks dating back to 1972 by founders Sister Karen Boccalero (Carmen Rose Boccalero), Carlos Bueno, Antonio Ibañez and Maja Milton Jurado are featured at this exhibit, which also includes Laura Aguilar, Alex Alferov, Alfredo de Batuc, Angelica Becerra, Martha Carrillo, Pamela Chavez, Alex Donis, Rubén Esparza and many more.

When: Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Blossom Female Group Exhibition: Eastern Projects is home to a show featuring six women with different perspectives on L.A. life. Curated by sexy body-inclusive streetwear brand Xipi~Teca , the exhibit features Harbor area-raised photographer/zine maker/letter writer Valerie J. Bower, painter Emilia Cruz, Grand Arts high school student and acrylic painter Tania Lopez, culturally relevant Barbie oil painter Ana Morales, artist and sculptor Ruby Osorio and lowrider-style oil painter Jacqueline Valenzuela. The exhibit, like Rigo Jimenez’s Chinatown art gallery, is a love letter to L.A.

When: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Where: Eastern Projects, 900 N. Broadway, #1090, Los Angeles

Admission: Free

SHOPPING

Molcajete Dominguero Holiday Market: Get one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting small businesses at this monthly Olvera Street market. Buy some raffle tickets for a chance to win a prize every hour and get your shopping cardio on while you groove to quinceañera and wedding DJ Karizma. Whether it’s succulents and cactuses potted in talaveras for the plant lover in your life (you), handmade statement flower crowns or cute zodiac-sign tote bags, there’s something for everyone on your list. Or just yourself.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Placita Olvera, 125 Paseo de la Plaza, Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Black Love Brown Pride Nativo Marketplace: Homegirls supporting homegirls is the vibe at this marketplace featuring 30-plus vendors posting up at this prime York Boulevard space for a day that goes beyond shopping. Hosts Sonya Harris of unity-building streetwear brand I.Am.Eccentric and fellow streetwear creative/podcast personality Prisma Pantoja curate a day of Latinx and Afro-Latinx joy featuring words by digital creator and model Genai Nakama, Mi Vida owner and creative director Noelle Reyes and Toni Mundo. DJ Alexa provides the music for a day spent supporting Black and brown small business owners, eating tacos and sipping cocktails.

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5137 York Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Down the Alley Market & Art Gallery: There is no shortage of markets in L.A. right now, so let this be a sign to finally start shopping for Christmas. This one marks Down the Alley’s last of the year, so what better place to start? More than 60 artists and 80 vendors take over the Garage Space Gallery in Boyle Heights for a night spent scouring vintage clothing and jewelry, getting your grub on and maybe even getting a tattoo. DJs Six66ELA, Alexa, Henrry Rza and DNOC handle the ones and twos at this creative marketplace.

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: 300 S. Mission Road, Los Angeles

Admission: Free , all ages

GET OUTSIDE & CREATE

Pershing Square Ice Skating Rink Opens: It’s that time of year again. Pershing Square’s Holiday Ice Rink is back for a season of outdoor ice skating in the heart of downtown L.A. Round up your family or friends, rent some ice skates and enjoy a festive day or evening taking a spin around a transformed Pershing Square. There are a lot of cool events to check out this year, including opening day and tree lighting, weekly DJs and curling lessons.

When: Daily through Jan. 7.

Where: Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $20

Leticia Lerma and her daughter Delilah enjoy ice skating together on the opening day of the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Pipe-Making Party at Pot Studio: Dedicated to bringing ceramic arts to Black and brown communities, Pot is the first pottery studio run for and by people of color. Through scholarships, free community workshops, artist residencies and professional development training, Pot is committed to expanding the reach of this therapeutic art form. Support the cause by taking a ceramic pipe-making workshop, the first of its kind in L.A. and the inspiration behind the studio. Designed for beginners, the two-hour class is open to all levels, hooks you up with all materials including firing and glazing and is, of course, 420-friendly.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Pot Echo Park, 1933 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets $69, 21+

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

Kamren Curiel is a fourth-generation Xicana born in East L.A. and raised in Monterey Park and South San Gabriel. She’s written for L.A. Taco, Latina magazine, LAist, KCET, Alta and the Huffington Post, and was the senior editor at Remezcla and Sí TV.