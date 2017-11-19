Burn off those calories and other SoCal events during the Thanksgiving weekend

Ramp up to that Thanksgiving dinner with a walk or a run at the beach, then jump full-tilt into the holiday season with craft fairs and Santa on a surfboard.

Dana Point

Make space for calories with a run before your Thanksgiving feast: the 40th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot. It’s combined with a Health and Wellness Expo.

The flat 5K and 10K routes and the Kids’ Gobble Wobble meander along Doheny State Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Veterans of Foreign Wars and Family Assistance Ministries benefit from part of the fees.

When: Health Expo Nov. 22 and 23; Turkey Trot Nov. 23 only.

Cost, info: Adults from $52, children 3-12 $25. Dogs allowed at event but not on race course; (949) 496-1555, turkeytrot.com

Huntington Beach

Here’s another chance to exercise before your Thanksgiving dinner at the Turkey Wobble. Breathe deeply of fresh ocean air as you walk, jog, run or push your stroller or walker on flat 1K, 5K or 10K routes along the beach.

The event raises funds for nonprofit Causelife, which works to provide wells and clean water to people in developing countries.

When: Nov. 23

Cost, info: Adults $45, children 12 and younger $25. No dogs, (949) 829-2384; hbturkeywobble.com

San Diego

It’s SoCal so Santa ditches the heavy coat and boots and wears an aloha shirt, board shorts and neoprene dive booties for Surfin’ Santa’s Arrival at Seaport Village.

Having jettisoned the reindeer, Santa will float up to the dock on a dragon boat and join the holiday parade in a red convertible.

When: Nov. 25

Cost, info: Free. Dogs OK; (619) 235-4014, lat.ms/surfinsanta

Hollywood

Huge floating floats (as in gigantic balloons) drift over an enormous red carpet during the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Others traveling the crimson carpet include Dr. Mehmet Oz, the grand marshal, plus other celebrities, bands, horses and costumed characters such as Gumby.

When: Nov. 26

Cost, info: Free to stand on the street; grandstand seating was sold out at press time. No dogs in grandstand; service animals in handicapped area. (866) 727-2331; lat.ms/hollywoodparade

Santa Ana

Browse handmade craft items from more than 150 local artisans at the Patchwork Show: Modern Makers Festival.

Take a peek at jewelry, clothing, baskets, ceramics, dishes, woodwork, macramé, note cards, paintings, potions and lotions at the East Fourth and Spurgeon streets site.

The Patchwork Junior section features craft-makers who are 17 and younger. Join do-it-yourself craft workshops, or munch at one of seven food trucks.

When: Nov. 26

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. lat.ms/patchwork

Note: Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.

