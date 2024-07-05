Advertisement
California

Photos: A star-spangled Fourth of July in the Southland

A woman, dances on the beach while watching the sky light up with blue fireworks.
Carli Dugan of San Louis Obispo dances in the water while watching the sky light up with fireworks over the ocean on the Fourth of July in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Zoë CranfillMichael Blackshire and Gina Ferazzi
The stars and stripes were out in force on the Fourth of July.

Huntington Beach hosted daylong activities starting with its annual parade and ending with fireworks on the beach.

Down the road was the Hermosa Beach Ironman, which consists of a milelong run on the beach, a milelong paddle in the ocean and multiple adult beverages immediately after getting out of the water.

Take a look.

A man in an American flag hat and face paint
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Anderson of Las Vegas wears a patriotic mask and cowboy hat at the Huntington Beach House at Huntington State Beach.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of beachgoers packed the shoreline to celebrate Independence Day on Huntington Beach.

A dog pops his head out of a mini camper along the parade route in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)

Kids wave flags while participating in the Huntington Beach Annual Independence Day Parade.

(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)

A marching band makes their way down Main Street during the Huntington Beach Annual Independence Day Parade.

(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)

Donna Morici with her dog at the Huntington Beach Annual Independence Day Parade.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Annie Seawright celebrates while being carried by people after winning the Hermosa Beach Ironman competition.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
Participants keep loose in a mosh pit during the Hermosa Beach Ironman on July 4.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A youngster with blue lights on his sneakers runs through the infield as fireworks are displayed over Dodger Stadium.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A person watches fireworks under the pier before the official fireworks show over the ocean in Huntington Beach.

Two people watch the sky light up with fireworks over Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Michael Marshall, left, of Paso Robles and Dalton Smith, center, of Templeton watch the sky light up with fireworks over Huntington Beach.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Zoë Cranfill

Zoë Cranfill is the 2024 summer photojournalism intern at the Los Angeles Times. In December, she will graduate with a degree in photojournalism from Ohio University.

Michael Blackshire

Michael Blackshire is a 2023-24 photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He previously interned at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune and his work has been published in the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Huffington Post and New York Magazine. Blackshire is from Kentucky and spent his teenage years in Metro Atlanta. He received his higher education from Western Kentucky University and Ohio University.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

