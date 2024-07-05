Photos: A star-spangled Fourth of July in the Southland

The stars and stripes were out in force on the Fourth of July.

Huntington Beach hosted daylong activities starting with its annual parade and ending with fireworks on the beach.

Down the road was the Hermosa Beach Ironman, which consists of a milelong run on the beach, a milelong paddle in the ocean and multiple adult beverages immediately after getting out of the water.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Anderson of Las Vegas wears a patriotic mask and cowboy hat at the Huntington Beach House at Huntington State Beach.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of beachgoers packed the shoreline to celebrate Independence Day on Huntington Beach.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Cookie pops his head out of a mini camper along the parade route in Huntington Beach.

(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)

Kids wave flags while participating in the Huntington Beach Annual Independence Day Parade.

(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)

A marching band makes their way down Main Street during the Huntington Beach Annual Independence Day Parade.

(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)

Donna Morici with her dog at the Huntington Beach Annual Independence Day Parade.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Annie Seawright celebrates while being carried by people after winning the Hermosa Beach Ironman competition.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Participants keep loose in a mosh pit during the Hermosa Beach Ironman on July 4.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A youngster with blue lights on his sneakers runs through the infield as fireworks are displayed over Dodger Stadium.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A person watches fireworks under the pier before the official fireworks show over the ocean in Huntington Beach.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Michael Marshall, left, of Paso Robles and Dalton Smith, center, of Templeton watch the sky light up with fireworks over Huntington Beach.