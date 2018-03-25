Bunnies, Jerry Garcia and zombies fill the March 30-April 1 calendar

Join a scavenger hunt throughout the Living Desert to answer questions, collect stickers and win prizes at the Easter Eggstravaganza. Kids can also make their way through a maze, get their faces painted, meet animals, talk with keepers, have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny, and watch the Wildlife Wonders Show. Don't miss the Tortoise-and-Hare race when the Easter Bunny challenges the zoo's mascot, a massive tortoise.