Bunnies, Jerry Garcia and zombies fill the March 30-April 1 calendar

It's bunnies, bunnies, bunnies for Easter weekend, with a sprinkling of dogs, Jerry Garcia and zombies.
Los Angeles
Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia inspired many musicians and artists, 15 of whom are scheduled to perform at Jubilee – a Celebration of Jerry Garcia at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. The concert and a silent auction will benefit the Jerry Garcia Foundation, the Rex Foundation and the Center for Biological Diversity.
When: 8 p.m. March 30
Cost, info: $50. Family-friendly. No dogs. (888) 929-7849
Palm Desert
Join a scavenger hunt throughout the Living Desert to answer questions, collect stickers and win prizes at the Easter Eggstravaganza. Kids can also make their way through a maze, get their faces painted, meet animals, talk with keepers, have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny, and watch the Wildlife Wonders Show. Don't miss the Tortoise-and-Hare race when the Easter Bunny challenges the zoo's mascot, a massive tortoise.
When: 9 a.m. March 31
Cost, info: Adults 13-61, $19.95; seniors 62 and older, $17.95; children 3-12, $9.95; children younger than 3 years, free. No dogs. (760) 346-5694
Lancaster
Bunny's Annual Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza has timed egg hunts for children up to age 9. Kids can also visit a petting zoo, jump in bouncy houses and play other games. Bring your own basket for collecting eggs at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
When: Begins at 9:30 a.m. March 31
Cost, info: Free, but small fees for some activities and $5 for photo with the Easter Bunny. Dogs on leash OK in park, but only service dogs permitted on egg-hunt fields. (661) 723-6077
Ventura
Children should be able to score a few eggs in the Holiday Egg Hunt in Mission Park; 10,000 will be hidden. Kids also can make crafts and see the Easter Bunny. Adults can partake at 40 tasting spots during Champagne on Main downtown.
When: 11 a.m. street fair; 3 p.m. Champagne on Main, all March 31
Cost, info: Street fair free. Egg hunt for children 12 and younger free. Champagne walk for adults (age 21 and older) $50. Dogs OK on leash on street. (805) 628-9588
Rancho Cucamonga
More than a dozen trained dogs (and "pound pups") rescued from shelters will dance and do tricks at the Stunt Dog Experience at Lewis Family Playhouse at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. Prepare to participate.
When: 2 and 7 p.m. March 31
Cost, info: Adults 13-59, $18; seniors 60 and older, $16; children 12 and younger, $16. Only certified service animals permitted. (909) 477-2752
Costa Mesa
If you're tired of furry critters and would rather battle zombies with adults for four hours in "epic storylines," Zedtown may be your cup of tea (or blood). Using foam blasters, "survivors" unite in an immersive post-apocalyptic game with a showdown against the zombies at the Orange County fairgrounds.
When: 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 31
Cost, info: From $40. Adults 18 and older. No dogs. (763) 324-7889