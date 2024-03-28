Advertisement
California

Easter weekend storm dousing plans in L.A.: When will it rain? What’s been canceled?

A woman's umbrella flips inside out in downtown Long Beach on March 6
A woman’s umbrella gets flipped inside out amid a gust of wind and rain in downtown Long Beach on March 6. Another storm is heading toward Southern California and expected to douse Easter plans.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
It is shaping up to be a wet Easter weekend in Southern California.

Most of Saturday and Sunday are expected to have steady rainfall, with a chance for severe thunderstorms that could bring small hail, heavy downpours, strong winds and brief tornadoes through Monday, weather officials have warned.

Some venues are canceling outdoor events ahead of the rain. The city of Pasadena announced its Saturday Egg Bowl and Bunny Bunch was not happening.

Santa Anita Park also canceled racing events Saturday and Sunday and an egg hunt. The popular egg hunt, the largest in the San Gabriel Valley, according to the park, will be moved to April 7 in the infield.

Here is what to expect with this rare late-season storm:

Friday

Friday night

  • Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties: Heavy rain
  • Ventura County: Heavy rain
  • Los Angeles County: Moderate rain
  • Orange and San Diego counties: Dry

Saturday

  • Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Light to moderate rain, possible thunderstorms
  • Ventura: Light to moderate rain, possible thundershowers
  • Los Angeles: Heavy rain
  • Orange and San Diego: Rainy and windy
Saturday night

  • Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
  • Ventura: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
  • Los Angeles: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
  • Orange and San Diego: Rainy and windy

Sunday

  • Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Light rain
  • Ventura: Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms
  • Los Angeles: Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms
  • Orange and San Diego: Showers and thunderstorms likely

Sunday night

  • Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Chance of light rain
  • Ventura: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
  • Los Angeles: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
  • Orange and San Diego: Chance of showers and thunderstorms likely

Overall, most of Southern California can expect 1 to 2.5 inches of rain, though some foothill and mountain regions could see up to 5 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Southern California’s mountains also can expect significant snow at elevations above 5,000 feet, with 6 inches to 2 feet possible depending on the location.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

