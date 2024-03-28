Easter weekend storm dousing plans in L.A.: When will it rain? What’s been canceled?
It is shaping up to be a wet Easter weekend in Southern California.
Most of Saturday and Sunday are expected to have steady rainfall, with a chance for severe thunderstorms that could bring small hail, heavy downpours, strong winds and brief tornadoes through Monday, weather officials have warned.
Some venues are canceling outdoor events ahead of the rain. The city of Pasadena announced its Saturday Egg Bowl and Bunny Bunch was not happening.
Santa Anita Park also canceled racing events Saturday and Sunday and an egg hunt. The popular egg hunt, the largest in the San Gabriel Valley, according to the park, will be moved to April 7 in the infield.
Here is what to expect with this rare late-season storm:
Friday
- Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties: Light to moderate rain
- Ventura County: Dry
- Los Angeles County: Dry
Orange and San Diego counties: Dry
Another storm will bring more rain to most of Southern California this weekend, with officials warning of a moderate risk of significant flooding.
Friday night
- Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties: Heavy rain
- Ventura County: Heavy rain
- Los Angeles County: Moderate rain
- Orange and San Diego counties: Dry
Saturday
- Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Light to moderate rain, possible thunderstorms
- Ventura: Light to moderate rain, possible thundershowers
- Los Angeles: Heavy rain
- Orange and San Diego: Rainy and windy
Saturday night
- Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
- Ventura: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
- Los Angeles: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
- Orange and San Diego: Rainy and windy
Sunday
- Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Light rain
- Ventura: Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms
- Los Angeles: Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms
- Orange and San Diego: Showers and thunderstorms likely
Sunday night
- Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Chance of light rain
- Ventura: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
- Los Angeles: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms
- Orange and San Diego: Chance of showers and thunderstorms likely
Overall, most of Southern California can expect 1 to 2.5 inches of rain, though some foothill and mountain regions could see up to 5 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Southern California’s mountains also can expect significant snow at elevations above 5,000 feet, with 6 inches to 2 feet possible depending on the location.
