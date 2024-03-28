Easter weekend storm dousing plans in L.A.: When will it rain? What’s been canceled?

A woman’s umbrella gets flipped inside out amid a gust of wind and rain in downtown Long Beach on March 6. Another storm is heading toward Southern California and expected to douse Easter plans.

It is shaping up to be a wet Easter weekend in Southern California.

Most of Saturday and Sunday are expected to have steady rainfall, with a chance for severe thunderstorms that could bring small hail, heavy downpours, strong winds and brief tornadoes through Monday, weather officials have warned.

Some venues are canceling outdoor events ahead of the rain. The city of Pasadena announced its Saturday Egg Bowl and Bunny Bunch was not happening.

Santa Anita Park also canceled racing events Saturday and Sunday and an egg hunt. The popular egg hunt, the largest in the San Gabriel Valley, according to the park, will be moved to April 7 in the infield.

Here is the updated storm total rain graphic for the weekend storm. There is now a lower risk of heavier amounts & expected totals were trimmed back by about 1/2". Also there is a chance rain could continue into Monday for Ventura/LA Counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nDIBqTebbY — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 27, 2024

Here is what to expect with this rare late-season storm:

Friday

Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties: Light to moderate rain



Light to moderate rain Ventura County: Dry



Dry Los Angeles County: Dry



Friday night

Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties: Heavy rain



Heavy rain Ventura County: Heavy rain



Heavy rain Los Angeles County: Moderate rain



Moderate rain Orange and San Diego counties: Dry

Saturday

Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Light to moderate rain, possible thunderstorms



Light to moderate rain, possible thunderstorms Ventura: Light to moderate rain, possible thundershowers



Light to moderate rain, possible thundershowers Los Angeles: Heavy rain



Heavy rain Orange and San Diego: Rainy and windy

Saturday night

Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms



Chance of light rain and thunderstorms Ventura: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms



Chance of light rain and thunderstorms Los Angeles: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms



Chance of light rain and thunderstorms Orange and San Diego: Rainy and windy

Sunday

Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Light rain



Light rain Ventura: Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms



Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms Los Angeles: Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms



Moderate rain and chance of thunderstorms Orange and San Diego: Showers and thunderstorms likely

Sunday night

Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo: Chance of light rain



Chance of light rain Ventura: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms



Chance of light rain and thunderstorms Los Angeles: Chance of light rain and thunderstorms



Chance of light rain and thunderstorms Orange and San Diego: Chance of showers and thunderstorms likely

Overall, most of Southern California can expect 1 to 2.5 inches of rain, though some foothill and mountain regions could see up to 5 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Southern California’s mountains also can expect significant snow at elevations above 5,000 feet, with 6 inches to 2 feet possible depending on the location.