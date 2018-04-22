In SoCal, cool and close to home for weekends at the end of April (and a little bit of May)

Blues and rock 'n' roll. Flowers and kites. Art, film and food. You'll find plenty of events for April 26-29.
San Diego
Floral artists interpret paintings and sculptures in flowers at the 36th Art Alive at the San Diego Museum of Art. Enjoy the scent of blossoms from creative floral works of art. On Saturday, children can explore the Garden of Activities, and on Sunday, kids can go on a flower hunt throughout the museum and more.
When: April 26-29.
Cost, info: Adults $25, youth, 7-17, $5; children, 6 and younger, free. No dogs. (619) 232-7931, sdmart.org/artalive
Newport Beach
Newport Beach Film Festival screens 350 films from around the world at four theaters. Its Youth Film Showcase features short works, and the Family Film Showcase focuses on movies for children.
When: April 26-May 3.
Cost, info: From $15 to $750 with $5 discount for individual screenings for seniors 65 and older, children 12 and younger, and students, military and first-responders (with ID). Some films are family-friendly. Check with individual venues to see if dogs are OK. (949) 253-2880, newportbeachfilmfest.com
Los Angeles
Listen to live music while you browse booths with works by more than 50 L.A. artists showing jewelry, pottery, art prints and more at the Spring Arts Festival in Grand Park. The Pomona Youth Orchestra, a mariachi band, a harp player, a violinist, a rock band and DJs will create the festival's sound track.
When: 6 p.m. April 27; 1 p.m. April 28 and 29.
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (213) 972-8080, lat.ms/springartsfest
Morro Bay
Besides seeing colorful kites and watching kite-flying demos and competitions, visitors to the Morro Bay Kite Festival get a chance to try kite-surfing and sand-surfing. Related events happen at Morro Bay High School, Coleman Park and Giovanni's Fish Market.
When: April 27-29.
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 772-0113, morrobaykitefestival.org
Camarillo
Ventura Blues Festival features blues artists, of course, but because the festival is at Studio Channel Islands art studio in Old Town, guests can wander around to look at visual art too.
When: Doors open 10 a.m. and music starts at 11 a.m. April 28.
Cost, info: Adults from $40, children age 12 and younger free with paid adult. Only ADA dogs with certification permitted. (805) 501-7122, venturacountyblues.com
Huntington Beach
Come hungry to the 18th Taste of Huntington Beach at the Huntington Beach sports complex so you can sample bites from local restaurants and catering companies. Guests can also try sips of wine and beer while listening and dancing to rock 'n' roll classics. The event benefits Huntington Beach children's library.
When: noon April 29.
Cost, info: $70, children 2 and younger free. Children are permitted, but it's an adult event with wine and beer served. No dogs permitted. tastehb.com