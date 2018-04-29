Cinco de Mayo officially commemorates the Mexican victory over French troops in 1862 in Puebla, Mexico. In the U.S. it also is a day to celebrate Mexican American culture. You'll find Cinco de Mayo fiestas, an airshow and food festivals this coming weekend.
Anaheim
The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at La Palma Park will offer music and other live entertainment (May 5 and 6 only) games, thrill rides and booths selling food and crafts.
When: 5 p.m. May 3 and 4; 10 a.m. May 5 and 6
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (714) 765-5191, anaheimcinco.org
Corona
The Cinco de Mayo parade with marching bands, dancers, youth groups, equestrians, antique cars and low-riders begins at Sixth and Merrill streets and ends at the Fiesta Band Shell. The fiesta features folklórico dancers, Latin salsa dancing, mariachi bands, ponies, a queen contest, games and a fun zone that includes bounce houses for kids.
When: Parade at 10 a.m., fiesta at noon May 5 (rain date May 12)
Cost, info: Free but fees for kids zone attractions and carnival games. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (714) 502-4316, coronacincodemayo.net
Los Angeles
Join a festive Cinco de Mayo celebration at El Pueblo Historical Monument and Olvera Street. Visitors can watch cultural and folklórico dances, listen to mariachis and other traditional music, break piñatas, explore exhibits and eat Mexican foods.
When: 11 a.m. May 5 and 6
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK except in museums, where only service animals are permitted. (213) 628-1274, lat.ms/LACinco
Pasadena
The Gluten-Free Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center will feature more than 100 companies showing gluten-free foods. Expo visitors can try samples, attend cooking demonstrations and get tips for a gluten-free and hypoallergenic life.
When: 10 a.m. May 5 and 6.
Cost, info: Adults $20 for two days, children 3-12, $10; children 2 and younger free. Only service dogs permitted. (626) 795-9311, lat.ms/glutenfreeexpo
Chino
More than 50 historic airplanes will fly during the Planes of Fame Airshow at Chino Airport that will honor veterans. P-51 Mustangs, P-38 Lightnings and P-47 Thunderbolts will cross the sky. Visitors can watch a variety of aerial stunts, and veterans will be on discussion panels.
When: 8 a.m. May 5 and 6
Cost, info: Adults $25, children 11 and younger free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Only service animals permitted. (909) 597-3722, lat.ms/planesoffame
Pasadena
More than 40 master chefs will create bites (including desserts) for the Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl. Drinks — alcoholic and otherwise — also will be available for sampling. There's live entertainment, and a DJ will spin tunes for the crowd. Proceeds benefit Union Station Homeless Services.
When: 4 p.m. May 6
Cost, info: Adults from $105. No one younger than 21 permitted. No dogs. (626) 791-6677, mastersoftastela.com