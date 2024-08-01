Clockwise from top left: a tasting menu course from Baroo, a burger from the Benjamin, the grilled Cobb’age salad from Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery, a prime rib katsu sandwich from Lawry’s The Prime Rib and a pastry from Bakers Bench.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

The dog days of summer are upon Los Angeles. The sun rises early, and by noon the sidewalk is already too hot for a dog’s (or anyone’s) unprotected paws. Locals flock to shaded and air-conditioned spaces, emerging only as the sky begins to darken.

Thankfully, summer nights in L.A. offer plenty to do. You could line up for tacos at your favorite puesto or truck, as L.A. Times Food writers have been doing since the beginning of the year while researching our just-released guide to the 101 best tacos in L.A. The list covers Antelope Valley down to Orange County, with every type of taco you can imagine, from classic carnitas, birria and al pastor to veggie and seafood options. Restaurant Critic Bill Addison highlighted his favorite taquerias in a separate list, and we also rounded up our favorite vegetarian tacos. Tacos are everywhere, section editor Daniel Hernandez asserts in his essay tracing how L.A. reached peak taco. Every longtime Angeleno has a favorite taco spot. Let us know whether yours made our guide.

You can’t beat the heat, but you can duck onto the shaded patio or cool-aired interior of one of L.A.’s best new restaurants and bars, from a beachside terrace in Santa Monica to a vegan bakery in Victor Heights and a whimsical Turkish ice cream shop in Long Beach.

