Calendar for the weekend of May 18-20

Next weekend is all about music, with young musicians, the blues, opera and Sheila E. Want something sweet instead? Try strawberry pizza.

Joshua Tree

Up-and-coming musicians perform at the spring Joshua Tree Music Festival, where you’ll also find yoga, massage and local art. The Kidsville area offers puppets, dance and necklace-making. Proceeds benefit Joshua Tree Living Arts.

When: May 17-20.

Cost, info: Adults from $60; children ages 11-16 $90 for four-day pass (no single-day passes); children 10 and younger free. No dogs. joshuatreemusicfestival.com

Ventura

Sample liquid refreshments from more than 50 craft breweries, wineries and cider-makers at Surf ‘n’ Suds on San Buenaventura State Beach. Also on hand, craftspeople who design and build surfboards. The Olés, Cornerstone and DJ Hecktic are scheduled to provide music.

When: 12:30 p.m. May 19.

Cost, info: From $50 plus fees. Must be 21 or older. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 448-7070, surfbeerfest.com

Oxnard

Red is the color of the California Strawberry Festival at Strawberry Meadows in College Park. More than 50 food vendors offer deep-fried strawberries, strawberry pizza, strawberry nachos and strawberry beer. Enter the build-your-own-strawberry-shortcake-tower competition. Proceeds benefit the Strawberry Commission Scholarship Program.which helps children of farm workers earn a college education.

When: 10 a.m. May 19 and 20.

Cost, info: Adults 13-61, $12 plus fees; 62 and older, $8 plus fees; children ages 5 to 12, $5 plus fees; 4 and younger free. Certified service dogs only. (888) 288-9242, castrawberryfestival.org

Dana Point

The Doheny Blues Festival at Sea Terrace Park features the blues, acoustic performances and storytelling. The Vendor Village has food and art at more than 50 booths, plus a wine lounge and craft-beer tasting.

When: 11 a.m. May 19 and 20

Cost, info: Adults, from $80 plus fees; children ages 6-12, from $15 plus fees; children 5 and younger, free. Service animals only. (949) 360-7800, dohenybluesfestival.com

Long Beach

Live entertainment (Sheila E. on Sunday), DJs and dancers help celebrate the Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park and Marina Green. The parade Sunday starts at Ocean Boulevard between Lindero and Alamitos.

When: Festival 11 a.m., May 19 and 20; pre-parade show 9:30 a.m., parade 10:30 a.m., May 20

Cost, info: Adults from $20 online; $25 plus fees at the door. Free for children 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Also free for seniors age 65 and older and members of the Armed Forces. Service dogs permitted. (562) 987-9191, longbeachpride.com

Los Angeles

Enjoy zarzuela (Spanish light opera) and mariachi (with roots in bel canto singing) at L.A. Opera: “Viva La Zarzuela” at El Pueblo de Los Angeles at Olvera Street.

When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. May 20

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (213) 485-8372, lat.ms/zarzuelaproject