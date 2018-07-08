Close to home for July 13-15: All sorts of riches--Shakespeare, gold, Edith Piaf and dogs

Travel from Greece to France to early California, but also be on the lookout for super-hero dogs for the weekend.
Claremont
Tradition disappears at the Midsummer Shakespeare Festival at the Sontag Greek Theater. “As You Like It” enters the world of wrestling told from a punk Latino point of view, and, in “Romeo and Juliet,” Juliet and her family are deaf and face linguistic and cultural challenges with Romeo and his family.
When: “As You Like It” 8 p.m. July 12, 14, 20 and 22; “Romeo and Juliet” 8 p.m. July 13, 15, 19 and 21
Cost, info: $25. Family-friendly. No dogs. (909) 734-6565
Redondo Beach
Opa! It’s live music and lots of Greek food such as spanakopita, calamari and kebabs at the South Bay Greek Festival at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church.
When: July 13-15
Cost, info: $2. Family-friendly. No dogs.
San Juan Capistrano
At Panning for Gold, try your hand at finding the shiny yellow stuff, make adobe bricks and listen to Native American stories at Mission San Juan Capistrano. Jacque Tahuka-Nunez, a descendant of the local Acjachemen people, leads a cultural program with song, dance, storytelling and hands-on activities related to the area.
When: 11 a.m. July 14
Cost, info: Adults $10, seniors 60 and older $9, children 4-11 years $7, children 3 and younger free, plus $3-5 for craft materials. Service dogs only. (949) 234-1300
Imperial Beach
See creative sand sculptures carved by competing amateur and professional teams at the Sun and Sea Festival along Seacoast Drive. Visitors can stroll through the food fair, street festival, art and craft booths and kids’ zone while listening to live music.
When: 7 a.m. July 14.
Cost, info: Free but $5 donation for pancake breakfast. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash permitted on Seacoast Drive
Arcadia
The fourth Summer Dance Festival outside the Arcadia Performing Arts Center features DJs taking requests and playing tunes all evening. Visitors will find fun booths, food trucks, ice cream and raffles.
When: 5 p.m. July 14
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (626) 821-1781
Santa Barbara
Take a mini-trip to France for Bastille Day at the French Festival in Oak Park. Visitors can watch can-can and Polynesian dancing on one stage and listen to accordion music at another. The third stage will have vocal and instrumental music including tributes to Edith Piaf and Django Reinhardt. Don’t miss the Canine Cavalcade or the French pastries.
When: 11 a.m. July 14 and 15
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 963-8198
San Diego
Costumed superhero dogs meet up at the sixth PAWmicon Convention at Hazard Center in Mission Valley. Attendees can dress up to match their pups or enter the hounds alone in the contest. You’ll find carnival games, drawings and dog goodies. Expect to hear DJs playing “Hound Dog,” “Puppy Love” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?”
When: 10 a.m. July 15
Cost, info: Free to attend, $10 to enter a dog. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK.