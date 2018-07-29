Surf and turf, anime and Ecuador in an action-packed weekend

From cats, fiestas, and anime to surfing, art and Ecuador, the weekend will be busy.
Santa Barbara
The Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebrates the city’s traditions with a Mexican market, folklórico and flamenco, arts and crafts, a rodeo and a parade featuring more than 600 horses plus antique wagons and carriages. Activities are in various venues.
When: Aug. 1-5
Cost, info: Most events free, but fee for rodeo. Only service dogs permitted. (805) 962-8101
Redondo, Hermosa and Manhattan beaches and Torrance
Besides surfing championships, the International Surf Festival on the four cities’ beaches includes body surfing competitions, paddle board racing, pier-to-pier swims, a sandcastle contest and more.
When: Aug. 1 and 3-5
Cost, info: Adults $20, children 5 and younger free. No dogs permitted. Pomona
Animanga at the Fairplex features anime, cosplay, panels, competitions and other aspects of Japanese culture. Live performances by Midnight Shinigami, Kohei Hattori, Caleb Hyles and more are scheduled.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 3-5
Cost, info: Adults from $10, children 5 and younger free with paying adult; children 13 and younger must have a chaperone 18 or older. No dogs. (855) 490-2702
Pasadena
CatCon at the Pasadena Convention Center is dedicated to cats and pop culture and includes seminars with cat experts, workshops, meet-and-greets with celebrity cats and cat fashions for adults. Kittens and cats are available for adoption.
When: Aug. 4 and 5
Cost, info: Adults from $35, children 5-12 years from $15, children 4 and younger free; fees for some events. Only service animals permitted.
Los Angeles
A Taste of Ecuador celebrates that country’s Independence Day at Olvera Street in El Pueblo. Some traditional dishes will include tamales, humitas (corn cakes) and hornado (potatoes with pork and hominy). The parade starts at 11 a.m. with dancers, drill teams and convertibles.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 5
Cost, info: Free, but food is for sale. Family-friendly. Dogs not recommended. (818) 734-2701
Pismo Beach
Stroll through local artists’ and craftspeople’s booths— jewelry, pottery and wooden furniture and more — at Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves Park, an 11-acre park on top of a bluff overlooking the Pacific.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 5
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 704-7083