K-pop, hip-hop and craft beer are part of the weekend package

Cool jazz, impassioned blues, indie rock, K-pop, hip-hop, reptiles and craft beer are on tap for the weekend.
Los Angeles
KCON, billed as the “largest K-pop fan convention and music festival in the world,” includes celebrity meet-and-greets as well as panels and workshops about Korean culture, food, fashion and more during the events at Staples Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center.
When: Convention 11 a.m. Aug. 10-12, concerts 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12
Cost, info: Adults at convention from $15 plus fees, adults at concerts from $60 plus fees, children 2 and younger free. No dogs permitted. (213) 741-1151, kconusa.com
Carpinteria
Adults join festivities celebrating surf culture and craft beers at Surf ’n’ Suds at Carpinteria State Beach. Sample more than 200 wines, beers and ciders from more than 75 craft breweries, wineries and cider-makers and listen to live music. The event benefits the Young and Brave Foundation, which helps youth fighting cancer.
When: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Cost, info: $50 plus fees. Must be 21 or older. Well-behaved dogs on leash OK. (805) 448-7070, lat.ms/surfnsuds
Redondo Beach
Two events can help you enjoy a full day at the beach: Yoga on the Octagon and Summer Music, both taking place on the Redondo Beach Pier. All levels are welcome at yoga, but bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Watch the sunset from the pier while listening to live music from Big Mess, an indie-rock band.
When: Yoga 10 a.m., music 6 p.m., both Aug. 11
Cost, info: Both free. Donations accepted for the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Children OK with supervision. Only service animals permitted on the pier. Yoga: (310) 376-3550, lat.ms/yogaonthepier; music: lat.ms/summermusic
Idyllwild
Hear live blues, jazz and R&B performances at the 25th Jazz in the Pines on the Idyllwild Arts campus. New, young artists and accomplished professionals such as the Pete Escovedo Orchestra, the Azar Lawrence Experience, the Graham Dechter Quartet, and American Idol star Casey Abrams. Proceeds benefit scholarships at Idyllwild Arts.
When: Aug. 11 and 12
Cost, info: Adults from $85 plus fees, children 18 and younger free with paying adult. Only service dogs permitted. (951) 659-2171, jazzinthepines.com
Pomona
Take a look at all kinds of fascinating reptiles at the Reptile Super Show at the Pomona Fairplex. Learn about the critters’ habitats, eating habits and complex lives, and attend educational workshops, where questions are welcome.
When: Aug. 11 and 12
Cost, info: Adults $14, children 12 and younger $9. No pets permitted. (619) 281-7387, reptilesupershow.com
Beverly Hills
The Break the Floor Hip Hop Dance Class is for the whole family at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Emmy winner Debbie Allen leads the class, and all ages and dancing abilities are welcome.
When: 5 p.m. Aug. 12.
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs permitted. (310) 746-4000, lat.ms/breakthefloor