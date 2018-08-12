From a country fair to the Continent, here's what's cool and close to home

Take the family to a country fair, a blues concert or a celebration of Portuguese culture. Eat sundaes and catch a film on a rooftop pool deck. These and more are among the weekend events.
Los Angeles
The after-hours Roaring Nights for adults at the Los Angeles Zoo has a country flavor. Dance to local country band Highway Starr or to DJ Johnny Hawkes. Meet animals, and take “wildlife-inspired optical illusion” photographs. Proceeds help support the L.A. Zoo and its global conservation efforts.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 17
Cost, info: $21 plus fees. Adults 21 and older. Service animals only. (323) 644-4200, Roaring Nights
San Diego
Adults, head to the Latin Food Fest at Embarcadero Marina Park North for a culinary celebration that includes cooking demonstrations, Latin American spirits and a variety of foods. The event benefits the San Diego Exploratory Foundation.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 11 a.m. Aug. 18
Cost, info: From $30. Adults 21 years and older. No dogs. (858) 337-0597, Latin Food Fest
Los Angeles
At the Wolfgang Puck Summer Supper + Show, dine on a prix-fixe meal prepared by executive chef John Lechleidner at WP24 by Wolfgang Puck at the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live. Then move to rooftop pool deck for cocktails, a sundae bar and a screening of the film “Grease.”
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18
Cost, info: $75. Family-friendly. No dogs. (213) 743-8824, Wolfgang Puck Summer Supper + Show
Lancaster
The theme is “Holy Cow, We’re 80 Now!” at the Antelope Valley Fair at the AV Fair and Event Center. Highlights include the Rural Olympics, which combines agricultural skills with sports challenges. Games include antique-car potato racing, hay loading and tractor racing. Visitors will also find concerts, boccie ball, student films, wine-tasting, craft brews and lots of food.
When: 4 p.m. to midnight Aug. 17-25, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 26
Cost, info: Fair: adults from $11; seniors 62 and older $8; youth 6-11 $7; children 5 and younger free with paying adult; carnival $35. Only service dogs permitted. (661) 948-6060, Antelope Valley Fair
Oxnard
Enjoy the Concert by the Sea and hear the group Dezmo’s Blues at Peninsula Park at Channel Islands Harbor. Pack a picnic, and bring blankets and lawn chairs.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 973-5950, Concert by the Sea
Pismo Beach
Celebrate Portuguese culture and the area’s Portuguese descendants at St. Anthony’s Celebration at St. Anthony’s Festa Grounds, 390 Bello St. Portuguese music, food and other events, which vary each day. The parade is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
When: Aug. 18-20
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Only certified service dogs permitted. (800) 443-7778, St. Anthony’s Celebration